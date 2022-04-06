More than eight out of 10 farmers who participated in the Farmers Have Hearts Cardiovascular Health Programme (FHH-CHP) made lifestyle changes to improve their heart health, and have reduced their risk of having cardiovascular disease, a major study of farmers’ cardiovascular health has shown.

More than 868 male drystock and dairy farmers in the south, southeast and midlands took part in the study over a one-year period.

This involved completing a health check at the start and end of this period and engaging in cardiovascular disease (CVD) health-promoting behaviours like improving diet or getting more physical activity.

The research found that over the course of one year, 81% farmers who took part in the FHH-CHP made lifestyle changes to improve their health.

The findings show that 41% farmers improved their cardiovascular risk-factor profile.

This led to the number of farmers with four or more risk factors for CVD declining by 6%, meaning they are less likely to have an acute cardiac event (stroke or heart attack) compared to those with more risk factors.

The report was jointly launched today (Wednesday, March 6) by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Martin Heydon, and Minister of State at the Department of Health, Frank Feighan.

Commenting on the results, lead author of the report, Diana van Doorn said:

“Though 6% may seem like a small change, it is really significant.

“Farmers and agricultural workers in Ireland between 17-64 years of age are seven times more likely to die of circulatory disease than salaried employees.

“They are a very high-risk group for CVD with 74% of all farmers at the start of our study having four or more risk factors. It is so positive to see a large group of farmers having improved their lifestyle and their cardiovascular risk profile.

“We saw improvements in key areas like blood pressure, cholesterol, waist circumference, and the experience of stress for many of the farmers who took part,” she said.

Dr. David Meredith, Teagasc research officer said that, internationally, there are few studies of this scale, which means there can be confidence placed in the effectiveness of the programme.

In highlighting the long-term nature of the study, Professor Catherine Blake, UCD, said:

“It is unusual for a study like this to run over 12 months and this helps shed light on when healthy behaviours are adopted and how they are sustained over the long run.”

Director of the National Centre for Men’s Health at IT Carlow, Dr. Noel Richardson, explained that the study evaluated a health behaviour change intervention consisting of three delivery methods including: health coaching by phone; M-Health (texting by mobile phone); and a combination of both approaches.

A ‘usual care’ care group also participated in the initial and final health checks but continued with their normal health practices over the study period.

“This approach enables us to assess the impact of taking part in a health behaviour change programme. It also generates the data we need to assess which approaches suit different groups of people,” he explained.

The Irish Heart Foundation part-funded the farmer health checks carried out at livestock marts with the Health Service Executive providing the balance of funding.

Glanbia Ireland plc provided additional financial support which enabled over 400 of their milk suppliers to avail of the health checks and to take part in the programme while the UCD School of Public Health, Physiotherapy and Sport Science provided statistical expertise.

Copies of the study reports are available to download here.