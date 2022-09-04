UK sheepmeat imports increased in the month of June, while exports fell on the previous month, according to the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

In June, the UK exported 5,400t of fresh and frozen sheepmeat, which was back 200t from May but up 17% year-on-year for the month of June.

So far this year, the UK has exported 35,600t of sheepmeat, which is up 23% (6,600t) on 2021.

France, the AHBD said, continues to receive the most sheepmeat, making up 44% of the market share of June exports.

Ireland also continues to be a key recipient of UK sheepmeat with 18% of the market share for the month.

Advertisement

Germany and Belgium however, saw volumes fall. Source: AHDB

Imports

The UK imported 6,500t of sheepmeat in June, which was up 5% on May and 55% on last year and the highest seen for the month since 2018.

The AHDB said that this means imports outweighed exports by 1,100t for the month of June. Source: AHDB

73% (4,700t) of imports came from New Zealand for the month of June, with Ireland the second-largest supplier with 924t (14% of the market share).

Despite New Zealand having the market share, its share has fallen from 73% in 2021 to 61% this year and, the AHDB said, Australia and Ireland have been increasing their share of the UK market,