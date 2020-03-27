UK Prime Minister and Secretary for Health test positive for Covid-19

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus Covid-19 after developing “mild symptoms”, with UK Secretary for Health Matt Hancock issuing a similar message.

Taking to social media today, Friday, March 27, the prime minister outlined that he is self-isolating but will continue to be active through video conference calls.

On his Twitter account, Johnson said: “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

“Together we will beat this,” his tweet added.

In a video message posted alongside the tweet, Johnson said: “I have developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus; that’s to say a temperature and a persistent cough.

“On the advice of the chief medical officer, I have taken a test that has come out positive so I am working from home; I am self-isolating and that’s entirely the right thing to do.

“But, be in no doubt that I can continue – thanks to the wizardry of modern technology – to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.”

Meanwhile, UK Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock has also revealed he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Also taking to Twitter, Hancock said: “Following medical advice, I was advised to test for coronavirus.

“I‘ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home and self-isolating.

“Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS [National Health Service] and save lives,” the health secretary concluded.