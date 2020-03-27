UK Prime Minister and Secretary for Health test positive for Covid-19
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus Covid-19 after developing “mild symptoms”, with UK Secretary for Health Matt Hancock issuing a similar message.
Taking to social media today, Friday, March 27, the prime minister outlined that he is self-isolating but will continue to be active through video conference calls.
On his Twitter account, Johnson said: “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.
I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
“Together we will beat this,” his tweet added.
In a video message posted alongside the tweet, Johnson said: “I have developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus; that’s to say a temperature and a persistent cough.
“On the advice of the chief medical officer, I have taken a test that has come out positive so I am working from home; I am self-isolating and that’s entirely the right thing to do.
“But, be in no doubt that I can continue – thanks to the wizardry of modern technology – to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.”
Also taking to Twitter, Hancock said: “Following medical advice, I was advised to test for coronavirus.
“I‘ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home and self-isolating.
“Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS [National Health Service] and save lives,” the health secretary concluded.
