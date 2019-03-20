UK government grants ‘critical’ status to veterinary medicines

A document published recently by the UK government entitled ‘Critical Goods for Government-Secured Freight Capacity: A List of Category 1 Goods’ has seen veterinary medicines feature as one of the so-called ‘critical goods’.

According to the document, a category 1 good is one which is critical to the preservation of human or animal welfare and/or the national security of the UK.

The government-secured freight capacity is intended to support the supply of category 1 goods which are currently reliant on the short strait (covering Dover, Folkestone, Calais, Dunkirk and Coquelles).

The document further explained that where category 1 goods are currently imported or exported through other UK ports, these routes should continue to be used.

The listed veterinary medicines were categorised according to regulations from the UK’s Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Advertisement

It specified that all veterinary medicines authorised under the Veterinary Medicines Regulation 2013, including finished and unfinished products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (for import and export) would be eligible.

It further includes unauthorised medicines permitted for import under the Veterinary Medicines Directorate’s Special Import Scheme (for import only).