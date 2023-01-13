The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has called for higher energy relief for agricultural businesses from the government after farms were not classified as high-energy businesses in the government’s review of the Energy Bill Relief Scheme.

The union has said that concerns are growing that the UK government may have disregarded the importance of local farming and food production.

“This would have the potential to impact local food security and would be detrimental for farm families,” it said.

The new Energy Bills Discount Scheme, running from April 2023 to March 2024, will be available to everyone on a non-domestic contract including businesses and voluntary sector organisations.

High-energy businesses that are ‘particularly vulnerable to high energy prices due to their energy intensive and trade exposure’ will receive a higher level of support, subject to a maximum discount. The UFU said it is now awaiting further information on the scheme to be published.

The union said if farms are not correctly classified as high-energy businesses, farmers will be left to endure a significant loss.

UFU deputy president, William Irvine, said: “The prospect of Northern Ireland farmers and growers missing out on the highest level of energy support from April of this year, is extremely worrying.

“It has the potential to seriously impact our food security at a time when we need to be doing all we can to support our food producers and develop our self-sufficiency.

“Energy is a critical source within food production and farmers are heavily reliant on it. Especially those that rear livestock and store fresh produce.

“In similarity to most inputs over the past year, farmers have had to absorb the extra costs in order to produce the high-quality food consumers expect which made it extremely difficult to sustain their business as well as provide for a home.

“While there may be relative relief with an easing of wholesale energy prices, many farmers will struggle to absorb huge hikes in energy in the year ahead if they do not get the necessary support.

“The UFU will lobby to ensure all agricultural businesses are eligible for the higher rate of relief.”