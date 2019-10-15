UCD students scoop places on Aurivo scholarship programme

Two students studying agricultural science in their third-level education have been presented with awards after securing places on Aurivo’s ‘Gaffney & Mulleady Agriculture, Food & Nutrition Scholarship Programme’.

Headquartered in the north-west of Ireland, Aurivo presented the awards to Dylan Cronin of Four Mile House, Co. Roscommon, and Niamh Meehan from Ballindine, Co. Mayo.

Two scholarships, each worth €2,500, were awarded as part of Aurivo’s programme which aims to recognise and reward academic excellence and support young achievers who wish to develop careers in an agri-related profession.

Dylan Cronin

Dylan Cronin from Four Mile House studied at Scoil Mhuire in Strokestown before embarking on a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Science at UCD last month.

Dylan has a keen interest in animal husbandry and nutrition as well as profitable and sustainable beef production and hopes to learn more about these areas through the course.

Niamh Meehan

Niamh Meehan from Ballindine, studied at Mount Saint Michael secondary school in Claremorris, Co. Mayo, before going on to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Science at UCD last month.

Growing up on a dairy farm, Niamh has been heavily involved in the running of her family farm down through the years.

The programme

Now in its third year, Aurivo established and sponsors the programme in memory of Paddy Gaffney and Sean Mulleady who died tragically in 2013.

The competition is open to students from Aurivo’s catchment area who undertake a level seven or level eight third level degree course in agriculture, food or nutrition.

Commenting on the announcement, Aurivo’s chairman, Pat Duffy, said: “The Gaffney & Mulleady Agriculture, Food, & Nutrition Scholarship Programme was established to support enthusiastic students who are interested in agri-related professions.

I would like to congratulate Dylan and Niamh on this achievement and wish them all the best for their future career.

Concluding, Duffy said: “We understand the hard work and dedication it takes to pursue a career in an agri-related profession, and we are delighted to play our part in supporting young people in the north west of Ireland to do so.”