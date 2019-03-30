TY students roll out tractor run to give back to Galway hospice

Two Transition Year (TY) students at St. Brigid’s College, Loughrea, have organised a tractor run for Sunday, April 7, at 12 noon, as they wanted to give back to Galway hospice.

Sixteen-year-olds Cormac Porter and Alex Burns both lost loved ones to cancer and were keen to give something back to Galway hospice.

“I lost my granddad Christy Porter in 2016 after a short battle with cancer. It really took its toll on me as we went to every hurling game that we could get to and he was a big part of my life,” said Cormac.

“Alex unfortunately lost his mother Noreen in 2007 when he was only five years-of-age, and with him having five siblings, it was very tough for them,” he said.

The hospice supported us like they were family. The work they do every day is amazing.

Cormac is from a farming background, with his family keeping 100 dairy cows in Killimor. While Alex isn’t from a farm, he has a keen interest in agriculture. Both students hope to attend agricultural college after sitting the Leaving Cert. They are being assisted in the organisation of the tractor run by teacher Martin Raftery.

Route

Both vintage and modern tractors are welcome. The route will start at the school and head out to Killimor; down to Mullagh; into Kilreekil; on to Bullaun; and back to Loughrea.

The entry fee is €20 per tractor and all funds raised will go to Galway hospice. Registration will take place from 10:30am to 11:45am. Music will be provided by DJ Hardi.

“We hope to raise €3,000 from the tractor run. We also have a driver’s prize and a raffle on the day with 60 fabulous spot prizes to be won. We are very grateful to all our sponsors and all who donated raffle prizes. This fundraiser is in aid of a great cause so please come out and support it and if you don’t have a tractor you can buy a raffle ticket or simply give a donation,” said Cormac.