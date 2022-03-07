Fixed chamber balers have long dominated the Irish market but manufacturers report that the dominance of this type may be waning, as variable chamber balers become better able to cope with heavy grass crops.

Kuhn has just added further to the attraction of variable chamber machines by bringing its twin-reel film binding system across from the fixed chamber models.

Two rolls better than one

Named the VBP 3165, this latest baler uses two 750mm rolls of film instead of one 1-2m roll.

Using two rolls in conjunction with the company’s ‘Duck Bill’ film applicator, Kuhn claims up to a 37% saving in film use over traditional wrapping methods.

Other advantages include the easier handling of the lighter rolls of film, which can loaded at waist height. There is room for the storage of ten rolls on the baler, which should be enough for a day’s work.

Minimal waste of wrap

Kuhn also notes that by using one type of binding method, no separation of film and net is required when they are opened – saving time at feeding out.

Advertisement

It also means that both the binding layer and wrapping material can be recycled together, whereas net has to be discarded.

Film binding also provides an extra barrier to air ingress once the bale has been made, helping to maintain silage quality during storage. Proper storage is also essential to preserve nutrients. Crop sprays, ammonia and even jet engine emissions can all damage film

Kuhn is keen to point to the advantages of variable bale chambers generally in being able to handle a variety of crops, spreading their use more fully over the season.

They also create a firm bale from the centre outwards, rather than trying to compress it during the later stages of formation.

Variable chamber produces tighter bales

Excluding oxygen from the forage as it is packed results in a quicker fermentation, allowing more nutrients to be preserved in sub-optimal conditions.

The company believes that by combining the flexibility of a variable chamber machine with film-on-film binding, it has created a faster, more economical baler which will have particular appeal to contractors.