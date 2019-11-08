Two midlands power stations to close after 2020

Workers at two ESB power stations in the midlands have been told that there are formal plans to close the units after 2020.

According to a report by RTÉ, management at the Lough Ree Power Station in Lanesboro, Co. Longford, and the West Offaly Power Station in Shannonbridge, Co. Offaly, called a meeting with staff this morning, Friday, November 8, to detail the closure plans at the end of 2020.

It is understood that some 80 workers are to be told that there are no plans to redevelop the peat-burning plants.

According to RTÉ’s report, the Bord na Móna group of unions has accused the ESB of “misleading staff” with talks of alternative possibilities, including biomass.

The decision to close the plants by the end of next year comes less that two months after it was announced that Lough Ree station would be reopened for power generation after it was closed for a period of three months following action by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The plant recommenced generation at the end of September “at prudent levels” to meet obligations under an environmental licence.

Some of the issues that the EPA highlighted in order to allow the plant to reopen included: controls on thermal discharge of cooling waters to the River Shannon; controls on emissions to air; and specific requirements on combustion efficiency in accordance with EU standards.