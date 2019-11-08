Changeable and cool weather expected

Met Éireann is expecting the coming days to be largely changeable and cool, with dull spells broken up by dry, bright patches.

Today, Friday, November 8, will be dry with spells of sunshine and some light breezes, but with temperatures slightly below normal for this time of year – afternoon values are expected to be between 6° and 10°.

Tonight will start dry, but with temperatures close to, or slightly below, freezing. Rain will spread from the west, and temperatures will begin to rise, later in the night.

Lowest temperatures tonight will be between -1° and -3°, in light to moderate south-east winds.

Turning to tomorrow, Saturday, November 9, and the rain will clear over most of the country, but it will stay dull in the east and north-east, where outbreaks of rain will continue. The west and south, however, will see better sunshine with some showers.

Tomorrow will become breezy, with moderate to fresh north-west winds. Highest temperatures will be 6° to 10°.

The showers will dry out tomorrow night, with skies clearing and winds easing. Lowest temperatures will be -1° to -3°, with frost likely where skies clear.

Sunday, November 10, will be mostly dry, with sunny spells. The morning and early afternoon should see the best of the sunshine. Highest temperatures should be between 7° and 10°.

It will cloud over from the west in the afternoon, with rain expected to arrive in that part of the country after dark and moving across the country during the evening and early night. Southerly winds will increase to fresh, or strong along the coasts, and veering north-westerly later in the night as the rain clears. Lowest temperatures will be 3° to 4°.

Monday, November 11, will start dry with sunny spells, but showers in the north and west will spread eastwards to affect most of the country. Showers will remain heaviest in the north and west and will possibly become wintry over high ground. Highest temperatures will be between 7° to 10° in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds.

On Monday night, showers will continue in the north and west, with the rest of the county becoming dry and clear. Lowest temperatures will be between 1° and 4°.

Tuesday, November 12, will be largely similar to Monday, with highest temperatures of 6° to 9°.

Today, Friday, is likely to see the best of the drying conditions, with the changeable conditions making it difficult on most days. Likewise with spraying, the best opportunities are likely to be today.

In terms of soils, most are currently saturated or waterlogged, with little change likely in the coming days.