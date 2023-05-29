Mayo dairy farmer Michael Gordon, who has been farming in Crossmolina since 1998, has been named as the Aurivo Milk Suppiler of the Year.

Gordon was recognised by judges for his “dedication to animal welfare, excellent milk quality, and sustainable farming practices” at the 16th Annual Aurivo Milk Quality Awards.

He also received the Excellence in Udder Health award and will now go on to represent Aurivo at the National Dairy Council (NDC) and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards.

Gordon converted from beef to dairying in 2018 and now milks 75 crossbred cows on 50 hectares. His wife Ita and their children, Emily, Kevin, Ciara and Aoife are all involved in the farm.

According to the Mayo dairy farmer he credits his success to his continuous and close monitoring of his herd’s cell count.

Advertisement

Gordon has highlighted how he utilises data available to “eliminate the spread of infection”, by using culture and sensitivity testing to make sure that cows receive the correct treatment and also reduce the use of antibiotics on farm.

Meanwhile Dolan Farming Ltd – a fifth-generation family farm in Hollymount run by Louis, his wife Bernie, and their son David – also stood out for judges because of their continuous focus on sustainability and their farm’s low emission trajectory.

The farming family won the Champion of Sustainability award at the 16th Annual Aurivo Milk Quality Awards. (L-R) Raymond Barlow Aurivo CEO, Simona Ciorita Aurivo dairy advisor, Catherine Dooley, David Dolan, Donal Tierney Aurivo CEO Source: Aurivo

The Dolan’s said one of the reasons why they won the award was because of their focus on crossbreeding to produce high protein and fat output, which they said allows them to have less reliance on feed.

The family also said that they had reduced the use of nitrogen on the farm by using protected urea and 30% of their grazing platform has clover included which they hope to increase year on year.

Advertisement

Other sustainable farming practices that the Dolan family have employed include rainwater harvesting and biological pest control thanks to owl boxes.

Donal Tierney, chief executive of Aurivo, has praised all the farming families who entered the awards for their contribution to the sector.

“Now in its 16th year, the Aurivo Milk Quality Awards is an annual award programme which recognises a degree of excellence in dairy farming.

“I am delighted to be here today to congratulate our eight Milk Quality Award winners, who exemplify commitment to the highest quality of milk supply for both liquid and manufacturing milk.

“Our farming families’ remarkable commitment and dedication allows us to produce the best quality milk and we are proud of the quality milk pool of our almost 1,000 suppliers in both the Republic and Northern Ireland,” Tierney added.