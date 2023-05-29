The weather is set to continue dry and warm over the coming week and over the bank holiday next week, according to Met Éireann.

Today will be a dry and generally sunny day, though the sunshine will turn hazy at times. It will turn warm again, especially in the west, with highest temperatures of 17° to 22° generally.

However, the east coast will hold a couple of degrees cooler in light to moderate easterly breezes.

Tonight will be dry with a mix of clear spells and high cloud, with lowest temperatures of 6° to 11° in light variable breezes.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, May 30) will be warm, dry and largely sunny. Highest temperatures will be 19° to 23° although a light to moderate easterly breeze will keep things slightly cooler on northern and eastern coasts, with highs there of 15° to 18°.

Tuesday night will see dry and mostly clear weather with lowest temperatures of 7° to 11°, with some mist and fog patches in northern Ulster in light northeasterly or variable winds.

Wednesday (May 31) will be warm, dry and sunny. Highest temperatures are expected to be 18° to 24°. Mostly moderate northeasterly breezes will keep things slightly cooler in the east with highs there of 15 to 17 degrees.

Wednesday night will be dry and mainly clear with lowest temperatures of 8° to 12° in mostly light northeast breezes.

Thursday (June 1) will see warm, dry and sunny weather once again, with highest temperatures of 18° to 24°. Once again though, light to moderate easterly breeze will keep temperatures slightly cooler on the east coast.

Thursday night will be dry and clear with lowest temperatures of 9° to 13° in mostly light easterly breezes.

Friday (June 2) will be dry and warm in many parts, although there will be a little more passing cloud over the northern half of the country.

Highest temperatures on Friday over the western half of the country will range from 21° to 24°, while moderate easterly winds will keep highs over the eastern half of the country lower, ranging from 14° on the east coast up to 19°.

Current indications suggest that high pressure will continue to stick around over the bank holiday weekend, which will see the weather remaining generally dry and sunny with temperatures reaching the high teens or low twenties away from the east coast, and possibly reaching the mid-twenties in some western parts.