Two Co. Tyrone farmers have been convicted at Dungannon Magistrates Court on separate charges following cattle identification inspections carried out by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

Alan McFarland (61) of Ballagh Road, Clogher was convicted at Dungannon Magistrates Court of one charge of failure to notify the movement of cattle off his holding, one charge of obstructing a DAERA inspector and three charges of failure to notify the movement or birth of cattle onto his holding.

Alan McFarland was also convicted at the Tyrone court (Friday, April 14) of one charge of failure to attach an approved ear tag to an animal, one charge of failure to notify the birth of an animal, one charge of failure to present veterinary medicine records and one charge of failure to present a herd register.

Alan McFarland was fined £2600, he also received a 12-month conditional discharge on the obstruction charge plus a £15 offender levy.

The case against Alan McFarland arose following a cattle identification inspection carried out by DAERA’s welfare and enforcement branch.

Magistrates court

Meanwhile Robert McFarland (29) of Kell Road, Clogher was convicted at Dungannon Magistrates Court (Friday, April 14) of one charge of using an ear tag to identify an animal which had already been used to identify another animal.

Robert McFarland was fined £500 plus a £15 offender levy.

The case against Robert McFarland arose following a cattle identification inspection carried out by DAERA’s welfare and enforcement branch.