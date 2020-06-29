Turkish market to reopen for weanling bulls

The Turkish ministry has recently announced that the live imports of weanling cattle is set to resume in the coming weeks, which will be welcomed by Irish live export companies, Bord Bia has said.

In 2019, nearly 9,000 weanling animals were exported from Ireland to Turkey, with the middle-eastern country offering an important live export destination for Irish cattle.

However, last November, officials in Turkey stopped issuing new licences for the importation of live cattle into the country

The main reason for this is the Turkish beef price and the number of cattle in the Turkish system; officials will often suspend live cattle imports to stabilise beef prices and to prevent an oversupply in the market.

The Turkish market can be very unpredictable and this is not the first time, and it probably won’t be the last time, that this situation arises.

It is believed that new licenses – for up to 100,000 head of cattle – will be issued at the end of August for Irish and European cattle.

While this is welcome news, one prominent Irish exporter has said it will be difficult to compete with other other countries when both transport and quarantine costs are taken into account. South American countries are a major source of Turkish imports.

Additionally, Turkish importers will have to pay for licenses which has also been welcomed by Irish exporters. Traditionally, Irish cattle have a good reputation among Turkish importers.

Other export news

An Irish exporter has secured a contract for a consignment of pedigree Angus heifers destined for Eastern Europe.

The exporter – JH Livestock Exports Ltd. – is currently sourcing 1,000 suitable Angus heifers, weighing 250-350kg, for the shipment; papers must be supplied.

The price on offer ranges from €800/head to €900/head, with a collection service provided.