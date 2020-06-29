All Glanbia Ireland agri-business branches open from today

As of today, Monday, June 29, all of Glanbia Ireland’s agri-business branches are reopening, with a number of protocols in place to ensure that social distancing and other restrictions related to Covid-19 are observed.

Glanbia Ireland is operating a phased approach to reopening its 52 branches, with a call-and-collect service remaining in place as an additional measure for customers.

We would like to thank our customers and employees for keeping our branches operating and vital feed supplies delivered; all while safeguarding the health and well-being of each other.

The existing call-and-collect service will remain in place for the foreseeable future. Glanbia Ireland said it is maintaining the service to accommodate “customers who are more vulnerable”.

Glanbia Ireland’s network of 14 CountryLife branches and garden centres have been open since May 18. A further 25 branches opened their doors on June 18, with the remaining 13 branches opening today.

The following procedures will be in place at all times in branches once they open: A controlled access process to limit the number of shoppers permitted at the same time;

Customers should shop alone where possible, to help minimise numbers in stores;

Customers are asked to come prepared with a list of items they require, and move through the store quickly;

A designated queuing area outside the branch is marked with 2m social distancing spacing;

A station for hand and trolley sanitising will be provided;

Perspex screens are installed at all counters and cashless payments are encouraged.

Glanbia Ireland said: “It is vitally important that customers follow social distancing and adhere to all procedures clearly outlined, in order for stores to continue to provide essential products with the utmost safety.”