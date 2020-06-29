1,000 pedigree Angus heifers wanted for export

An Irish exporter has secured a contract for a consignment of pedigree Angus heifers destined for Eastern Europe.

The exporter – JH Livestock Exports Ltd. – is currently sourcing 1,000 suitable Angus heifers, weighing 250-350kg, for the shipment; papers must be supplied.

The price on offer ranges from €800/head to €900/head, with a collection service provided. Any farmers with suitable heifers are asked to contact John Hallisey at: 087 284 9157.

The heifers will undergo a quarantine period of 21 days prior to shipment. This will be welcome news for some farmers, with Covid-19 playing havoc with sales planned during the height of the pandemic.

Other beef-related news

Last week, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) said that farmers who are selling finished cattle “should demand higher beef prices as all the market factors show the factories can pay more”.

Commenting, IFA National Livestock Committee chairman Brendan Golden said cattle prices in Ireland’s main export market in the UK have increased by 40c/kg since April 25, while Irish prices have only risen by 22c/kg.

“The beef market in the UK, where we export most of our beef, is rising rapidly week on week while our prices are struggling to move on,” the chairman said.

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHBD) reports that UK cattle prices continue to rise strongly up another 5.5p/kg for the week ended June 13. The UK steer price is at £3.65/kg, equivalent to €4.27/kg including VAT.

This is 46c/kg above the Irish price, which amounts to €165 on an average steer, the IFA highlighted.

Golden also pointed out that cattle price across the main EU markets are also recovering with retail sales continue to show very strong growth and food service coming back as the Covid-19 restrictions are eased.