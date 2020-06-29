Tattered tyre lands driver transporting livestock in trouble

The driver of a vehicle drawing a trailer of livestock on the road was landed in hot water with An Garda Síochána when a tyre on the trailer was put under the spotlight.

Stopped by members of the Garda Síochána Roads Policing Unit based in Co. Longford over the weekend, the trailer in question was found to have a tyre deemed to be unroadworthy.

The Gardaí present outlined that court proceedings are to follow for the driver.

Taking to social media on Saturday, June 27, the An Garda Síochána Twitter account noted:

Longford Roads Policing Unit discovered this tyre on a trailer which was in use transporting livestock.

“Proceedings to follow for the driver,” the tweet concluded.

RSA Stance

According to the Road Safety Authority (RSA), it is the driver’s responsibility to ensure a trailer is roadworthy.

If you’re towing a trailer, it is your responsibility as the driver to ensure that both the towing vehicle and trailer are safe and mechanically sound, fit for purpose, and legally compliant with all relevant Road Traffic legislation.

This, the RSA notes, includes basics such as ensuring that: “tyres have adequate tread depth and are free from defects; lights and brakes are working; and the hitch is in good condition.”