An independent TD has claimed that spiralling inflation in food prices along with contraction of product sizes could lead to profiteering.

Sligo Leitrim TD Marian Harkin made the comments during a Dáil debate on food prices and rising grocery bills.

“When I was unpacking my shopping last week, I noticed a new pack of freezer bags I had bought contained 22 units whereas an older pack in the press, bought three months ago contained 30 units,” she said.

“This represented a decrease of over 25%. With inflation running at 16.6%, large multinationals and large supermarkets are increasing profits while ordinary consumers are in disbelief at their grocery bills.

“Food price inflation hits every family, but it has a disproportionately negative impact on families on social welfare and families on low incomes,” she added.

Deputy Marian Harkin

“It also hits people with disabilities whose annual cost of living is increased by a minimum of €9,000 due to their disability.”

Deputy Harkin said that adding food price inflation on top of this, without any parallel supports in disability allowance, means that many people with disabilities have to go without essentials.

Food prices

While Deputy Harkin wished Minister of State Neale Richmond well at his meeting today (Wednesday, May 10) with the Retail Forum, she expressed her doubts as to whether any real progress could be made.

“This is a consultative body, and turkeys don’t vote for Christmas,” she said.

She also criticised the plan for the proposed food regulator claiming that it does not have the tools or the legislative basis to effectively “stamp out” anti-competitive practices in the agri food supply chains.

“We need a food regulator with real power, like in certain other European countries such as France, to help ensure that those in a dominant position in the grocery sector do not abuse their buying power,” the independent TD said.

“Food inflation and energy price inflation have hollowed out any social welfare increases from last year’s budget along with any supports given by government.

“Many families are feeling the pain of this significant increase in food prices. It is essential that government acts to protect consumers.”