What’s in store for Irish visitors at Cereals 2018?

Cereals – the arable event in the UK – has undergone a revamp and Irish visitors attending the event next week have a lot to look forward to.

Visitors will enter via the ‘Innovation Entrances’, where the newest innovations from different companies will be highlighted and displayed.

‘The Agronomy Zone’

Another change to the event will see all of the crop plots located in one area. The different varieties, disease trial plots and soil management trial plots will be located in the ‘Agronomy Zone’.

Also in the Agronomy Zone will be the soil pit and the specialist crop plots.

A major attraction in this area will be the Hands Free Hectare project run by Harper Adams University.

In order to make the most of your trip across the water, the guided tours might be an option to allow visitors to pack in as much as possible at the event.

Four different tours are available: Varieties and recommended list – cereals and oilseeds;

Weed control techniques;

Saving your soil;

Innovation in action.

The ‘Drone Zone’ should also be worth a look, with exhibitors displaying their products in an on-site flying cage.

Machinery

On the machinery front, there is always plenty to see. Syngenta Sprays & Sprayers will showcase all the latest sprayers, while working machinery demonstrations will be carried out on 5ha.