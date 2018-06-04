Fatal road collision involving tractor in Cork
Gardai in Mallow, Co. Cork, are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision involving a tractor and a van this afternoon.
The incident occured on the R522 between Buttevant and Liscarroll at approximately 1:00pm.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision, involving a tractor and van, on the R522 – approximately three miles from Buttevant.
Two passengers in the van – a male and female who are both in their late teens – were airlifted to Cork University Hospital.
Their conditions are understood to be serious.
The driver of the tractor – a male in his late 20s – was not physically harmed.
Appeal for information
The crash site is currently being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and a Garda PSV officer.
Local traffic diversions are expected to remain in place until later this evening.
The deceased has been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination and the local coroner will be notified.
The investigation is ongoing.