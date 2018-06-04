Fatal road collision involving tractor in Cork

Gardai in Mallow, Co. Cork, are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision involving a tractor and a van this afternoon.

The incident occured on the R522 between Buttevant and Liscarroll at approximately 1:00pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision, involving a tractor and van, on the R522 – approximately three miles from Buttevant.

The driver of the van, a man in his late 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Two passengers in the van – a male and female who are both in their late teens – were airlifted to Cork University Hospital.

Their conditions are understood to be serious.

The driver of the tractor – a male in his late 20s – was not physically harmed.

Appeal for information

The crash site is currently being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and a Garda PSV officer.

Local traffic diversions are expected to remain in place until later this evening.

The deceased has been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination and the local coroner will be notified.

Investigating Gardai are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on: 022-31450 or the Garda Confidential Line on: 1800 666 111.