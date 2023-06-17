The Trim haymaking festival will take place in the historic town of Trim, Co. Meath, on Father’s Day, this Sunday (June 18) with a Land Commission information day among the events.

Celebrating the haymaking season which was once an integral part of rural Ireland, the festival’s origins go back to 1968 when a rural-based community development group was founded in Trim.

The Scurlogstown Gaelic Football Club (GFC) was formed in 1954 but disbanded in 1958, due mainly to emigration. In 1968 with funds from the GFC, a committee was formed to run an athletics event and a festival.

An old village was built in the old mill yard and the waterwheel on the mill was restored. Being an Olympic year, the name Scurlogstown Olympiad was agreed on and a major festival was held in this old village for the next couple of years, featuring the Dubliners, Gay Byrne, and many other high-profile names.

1991 saw the revival of Scurlogstown Olympiad, with a week-long festival the highlight of which was The Aonach Mor on the streets of Trim. The festival moved to Porchfield in 1999.

Trim Haymaking Festival

From the year 2001, the Scurlogstown Olympiad Haymaking Festival in Porchfield, Trim has grown to be a key event, condensed into one day.

The current organising committee is: Chairman Michael O’Brien; vice-chairman Noel Fitzsimons; secretary Josephine O’Connor; assistant secretary Carol Farry; treasurer and public relations officer (PRO) Siobhan O’Brien; and assistant treasurer Stephen Clarke.

“The festival promises to be a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the history and culture of the area, as well as enjoy a variety of activities and entertainment,” said PRO, Siobhan O’Brien.

To mark the centenary of the establishment of the Irish Land Commission under the 1923 Land Act in August 1923, Meath Land Commission Heritage Group (MLCHG) will hold a Land Commission information day at the festival.

The event, commencing at 1:00p.m, looks set to be of great interest, not only to Land Commission families, but also to the wider community which it has helped to shape.

What’s on?

The festival programme is packed with educational events, ranging from traditional haymaking demonstrations to live music from Susan and Pat Murray, and Michael Sexton, and dance performances from GK Stage Academy.

The Armagh Rhymers will be special guests on the day, performing and running a workshop for children at 4:00p.m. Anyone4Science will host a bee habitat where they can make their own bee habitats from 12:00p.m to 3:30p.m.

There will also be an array of stalls and craft workshops, providing visitors with the opportunity to purchase locally made goods and learn a variety of crafts at the traditional village scene.

“The festival is a great opportunity to experience a traditional rural Irish event. With its combination of cultural activities and local craftsmanship, there’s something for everyone to enjoy,” Siobhan said.

“It’s also a great way to learn more about the history and culture of the area, with talks providing a fascinating insight into the past from the celebration of 100 years of the Land Commission.

“The festival is a unique celebration of Irish culture and heritage, and a great way to spend time with family and friends. With its unique atmosphere, exciting activities and stunning scenery, the festival is sure to be a memorable experience,” she said.