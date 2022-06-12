It will be a case of hoping for sunshine when the Trim Haymaking Festival takes place on Father’s Day (Sunday, June 19) from 11:30a.m.

Founded in 1968 as a rural-based community development initiative, the festival showcases a collection of artefacts and old style items, such as wash boards and washtubs as it aims to remind us of our culture and past.

Scurlogstown Olympiad, the committee organising the festival, has worked hard to keep the momentum going over the years.

Although Covid-19 hindered the holding the Trim Haymaking Festival in recent years, it didn’t stop the committee from holding small events, as allowed, such as dancing at the crossroads and a mini parade for St. Patrick’s Day.

The committee also run a heritage garden off the main Trim-Dublin Road, opposite Jack Quinn’s pub.

What remains today as a pivotal part of the festival is the recreation of an old village scene in little cottages that promotes nostalgia and shows how people lived in days gone by.

The main attraction of the event focuses on bringing in the first hay of the year. It is here that visitors will see working donkeys, scythe cutting and vintage machinery in operation.

The event highlights the physicality of the old methods of farming before the industrial revolution and modern methods came into play.

There will be many sections and events at the festival, ranging from traders’ stalls and markets to kids’ fun areas.

Those attending will have the chance to listen to poetry recitals and dance the day away at live music stages, with entertainment from the Brian Boru Ceili Band, Ray Murtagh and Eddie Quinn and Trim Brass Band.

Waltzing and jiving competitions as well as a ceili will add to the convivial atmosphere. GK Stage Academy, fresh from its weekend of shows, will be there for a performance.

Canines are not forgotten with a dog show and a veterinary clinic from which people can seek advice or go through any concerns they may have about their pets.

The entry fee is €10 for adults while children will be admitted free of charge.