Trickster tow team taken in for theft by Gardaí

Two men who loaded up a broken-down car onto a trailer a main road outside a village in Co. Cavan under the guise of being a tow team were arrested and charged for theft related offences by Gardaí last week.

Taking to social media, local members of An Garda Síochána detailed the incident – and warned the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to authorities.

Commenting on the situation, the Garda account said: “On December 14, a car belonging to a member of the public broke down on the N3 near Butlersbridge forcing the driver to park it and lock it up on the hard shoulder.

Two men wearing high-viz jackets were later observed loading the vehicle onto a trailer and removing the car from the scene.

However, the Gardaí noted that the owner of the car had not sought a tow wagon or any assistance.

“Some time later the Gardaí in Monaghan stopped a vehicle towing the trailer with the same car on board.

“It was soon confirmed the car had been taken without the consent of the owner and the two males were arrested and detained at Monaghan Garda Station.

Both were later charged with theft related offences.

“Again it proves that vigilance pays off and it is so important to report suspicious activity immediately,” the Gardaí concluded.