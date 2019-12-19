Belgian Beltex Breeders’ Society holds show and sale

The Belgian Beltex Breeders’ Society recently held its in-lamb ewe and ewe lamb show and sale event, on December 4.

The show and sale event took place in Tullamore Mart, Co. Offaly. There were 55 ewes and ewe lambs on offer on the day.

The top price on the day went to an in-lamb ewe bred by John Maher, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, which sold for €1,300.

Four in-lamb ewes sold for over €1,000 on the day.

In-lamb ewes were met with a good trade, with a number of quality lots sold from €500/head up to €800/head, according to the society.

Overall, the average price for in-lamb ewes was €630, while the average price for ewe lambs was €340.

Speaking to AgriLand, a spokesperson for the society said: “Even though the sale entry increased this year, an excellent clearance rate was recorded – with the clearance rate up slightly on the 2018 figure.

“This is a sale designed for existing breeders to add to their flocks and for new breeders who are looking to source start-up females, with the sale showcasing physically correct breeding females with some of the best genetics available in Ireland.

“Buyers came from all over the country to source females this year, which is a fantastic indication of the continued growing interest and awareness of the Beltex breed,” the spokesperson concluded.