A driver towing a trailer on a motorway was swiftly set straight on speed limits for towing by members of An Garda Síochána based in Louth in recent days.

The driver in question was found to be travelling at a speed of 127kph – nearly 50kph more than the legal limit for road-users towing a trailer.

Taking to Twitter, An Garda Síochána said:

"Dundalk RPU stopped this driver for driving at a speed of 127kph on the M1, which has an 80kph limit.



FCNs were issued to the driver. pic.twitter.com/UTnUHi0vPk— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 19, 2021

“FCNs [fixed charge notices] were issued to the driver,” the tweet added.

RSA trailer advice

According to the Road Safety Authority (RSA), road-users towing implements are warned:

“Remember that the maximum speed limit for a vehicle towing a trailer is 80kph – and this also applies on roads where the posted road sign speed limit is higher.

“As always, drivers are subject to the lowest posted speed sign so it will not always be possible to travel at 80kph,” the RSA added.

“Remember that your vehicle will handle differently when you’re towing a trailer, especially when the trailer is loaded. Therefore, you need to take special care and drive more defensively, anticipating the effect of the trailer.

“For example, you need to ask yourself has your stopping distance increased – in most cases, the answer will be yes,” the RSA concluded.

