Over 270 interested farmers, developers and industry bodies tuned into Gas Networks Ireland’s (GNI’s) biomethane industry webinar on Monday, September 13.

Those who tuned into the webinar heard how agriculturally-produced emissions can be harnessed and processed into a substance known as biomethane.

Biomethane is a carbon-neutral renewable gas made from farm and food waste, through a process known as anaerobic digestion.

According to Gas Networks Ireland, biomethane can seamlessly replace natural gas on the network today and is fully compatible with existing appliances, technologies and vehicles.

The processed agricultural emissions, which are then sold as biomethane, can be delivered “sustainably in a manner which would decarbonise Ireland’s energy system”, according to GNI.

The Renewable Heat Obligation

During the webinar, attendees received an update on the national and European biomethane policy landscape and learned of the importance of the ongoing consultation on the proposed Renewable Heat Obligation, which, if enacted, will support biomethane production at scale and help Ireland to achieve its climate ambitions.

Speakers at the virtual event also discussed the process of producing and injecting biomethane into the national network.

Farmers supplying The Mitchelstown Central Grid Injection (CGI)

Gas Networks Ireland is currently in the middle of designing the CGI facility near Mitchelstown, in Co. Cork.

This facility will be owned and operated by GNI and will also enable the development of on-farm anaerobic digestion plants, which will supply the CGI plant.

The event’s speakers

The line-up of experts included Gas Networks Ireland’s Innovation Engineer, Niamh Gillen, who last year represented Ireland at the international finals of Institution of Gas Engineers and Managers’ (IGEM) Young Professionals Competition.

Gillen was joined by the following speakers:

Declan O’Sullivan (GNI);

Ian Kilgallon (GNI);

Yvette Jones (GNI);

Brendan O’Riordan (GNI);

Russell Smyth (KPMG);

David Hagan (Devenish Nutrition).

Speaking at the webinar, GNI’s renewable gas project manager Yvette Jones, who is leading on the Mitchelstown CGI project said: “Ireland has the highest potential for biomethane production per capita in the EU, according to the European Commission.

“This provides a strong opportunity to develop a thriving indigenous biomethane industry, support energy security and, importantly for Irish farmers, reduce agricultural emissions.”

Gas Networks Ireland’s innovation and business development manager, Ian Kilgallon outlined: “Across Europe, biomethane is seen as a vital solution for decarbonising energy systems, while also providing a more sustainable solution for farmers to reduce their waste and emissions.”

“In countries around Europe, including the UK, Italy, France and Germany, biomethane is playing an important role in decarbonising sectors such as heat and transport.

“Within both the EU’s Farm to Fork Strategy and Irish agri-food industry, the development of biomethane and the production of digestate, which is a nutrient rich by-product of anaerobic digestion, is seen as a key element in decarbonising agriculture.”

Farmers supplying Gas Networks Ireland

Gas Networks Ireland introduced domestically-produced biomethane into the national network in 2019, via the country’s first dedicated renewable gas injection point in Cush, Co. Kildare.

A second renewable gas injection facility in Mitchelstown was approved by Cork County Council and An Bord Pleanála in 2020.

Together they have the capacity to heat 75,000 homes, while also supporting the decarbonisation of local agriculture.

According to Gas Networks Ireland: “A domestic biomethane industry would provide significant opportunities for local communities from the sale of biomethane, feedstock used to produce the renewable gas, and a bio-fertiliser that is a by-product of the process.

“It would facilitate sustainable circular economies, with businesses powering their operations via renewable gas made from their own waste.”