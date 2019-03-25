Tractor ‘tows’ trouble with law for unsecure bales
A tractor driver towing bales was landed in hot water with the law over the weekend following the discovery by Gardai of a number of road traffic offences.
Stopped in Co. Clare recently, the driver was pulled over by Gardai for towing a load deemed to be unsecure. In addition, it was found that there were no brake lights or indicators visible from the back.
Taking to social media, the Garda Siochana Twitter page posted a picture of the vehicle in question, with a brief caption.
Clare RPU: Gardaí patrolling the wild Atlantic way met this
load, no brake lights or indicators visible from behind and load not secured.
Court proceedings to follow pic.twitter.com/5Gnv1cvxEK
— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 23, 2019
“Clare RPU: Gardaí patrolling the Wild Atlantic Way met this load; no brake lights or indicators visible from behind and load not secured. Court proceedings to follow.”
In response to criticism by Twitter users for what was deemed to be a harsh punishment, the Garda page explained the severity of the issue:
“If [a] load falls onto the road it might cause a serious crash, injury. Not to mention an increase in insurance tractor seized for examination, prosecution solicitor fees, your time in court.
“Securing the load would be a safer simpler solution.
Fatal crashes involving trailers are too common. Motor cyclists fail to see trailers – particularly when turning.
“Lights are required day and night. Be seen be safe.