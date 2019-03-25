Tractor ‘tows’ trouble with law for unsecure bales

A tractor driver towing bales was landed in hot water with the law over the weekend following the discovery by Gardai of a number of road traffic offences.

Stopped in Co. Clare recently, the driver was pulled over by Gardai for towing a load deemed to be unsecure. In addition, it was found that there were no brake lights or indicators visible from the back.

On account of these offences, a court summons was issued by Clare Road Policing Unit (RPU).

Taking to social media, the Garda Siochana Twitter page posted a picture of the vehicle in question, with a brief caption.

Clare RPU: Gardaí patrolling the wild Atlantic way met this

load, no brake lights or indicators visible from behind and load not secured. Court proceedings to follow pic.twitter.com/5Gnv1cvxEK — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 23, 2019

“Clare RPU: Gardaí patrolling the Wild Atlantic Way met this load; no brake lights or indicators visible from behind and load not secured. Court proceedings to follow.”

In response to criticism by Twitter users for what was deemed to be a harsh punishment, the Garda page explained the severity of the issue:

“If [a] load falls onto the road it might cause a serious crash, injury. Not to mention an increase in insurance tractor seized for examination, prosecution solicitor fees, your time in court.

“Securing the load would be a safer simpler solution.

Fatal crashes involving trailers are too common. Motor cyclists fail to see trailers – particularly when turning.