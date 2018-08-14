Tractor stolen in overnight raid in Co. Kildare

A tractor has purportedly been stolen in Co. Kildare in recent days.

The tractor – believed to be a Deutz-Fahr AgroPrima 6.16 – was taken from a premises in Kilshanroe, Co. Kildare, on Saturday night last (August 11) or in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The tractor has a registration plate bearing: 94-LH-4067.

Anyone with information should contact their local Garda station or Crimestoppers Freefone on: 1800-250-025.

Meanwhile, in Co. Antrim, a cattle trailer has also been stolen. The trailer in question is a Tuff tri-axle trailer which was stolen on Sunday night, August 12.

Its owner, Leanne Workman, has issued an appeal on social media for its recovery.

The trailer’s registration number is KRZ 1335. Anyone with information should contact the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) or An Garda Siochana.

Stolen tractor recovered in Down

In related news, a tractor which was stolen from a field in Co. Tyrone recently was recovered by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) last Friday, August 10.

Issuing a statement on social media, the PSNI said: “Thanks to our colleagues in PSNI Newry, Mourne and Down, police have recovered a stolen New Holland tractor which was taken from a field in the Ardboe area recently.