A tractor was seized by members of An Garda Síochána at a checkpoint in Co. Cavan this week, Gardaí have said.

The tractor in question was stopped at a checkpoint in Tullyvin being jointly operated by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and members of An Garda Síochána’s Cavan Roads Policing Unit.

Upon being stopped it was discovered that the tractor driver had no tax and no insurance. Cavan Roads Policing Unit conducting checkpoints with the RSA stopped this tractor driver with no tax and no insurance. Tractor seized and court to follow. #SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/Zy2528eomU— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 20, 2021

The tractor was consequently seized with a court date to follow, local Gardaí said.

Taking to social media this morning (Thursday, May 20), local Gardaí provided additional information on the matter, stating:

“Cavan Roads Policing Unit were on checkpoint duty in Tullyvin yesterday with the Road Safety Authority when they stopped this tractor.

“The driver was driving while uninsured and there was no tax on the tractor.”

On a related note, the Gardaí said:

“This time of year there is a huge increase in agricultural vehicles on our roads. We want to appeal to all road users to exercise care and to have patience.

“If you are driving a tractor be conscious of traffic building up behind you – it is very often easy to pull in and let some of the traffic pass.

“Always remember not to be using a mobile phone when driving and think,” the Gardaí stressed.

According to VRT Ireland, the annual tax for a general haulage tractor is €333, while tax for an agricultural tractor is less than a third of this, at €102 per year.

Meanwhile, the RSA says: “If you use an agricultural tractor on a public road it must be licensed, taxed and insured.”