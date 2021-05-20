Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has written to the European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Janusz Wojciechowski to “explore options” to expand the Rural Environmental Agri Pilot (REAP).

The minister confirmed the news in the Dáil this morning (Thursday, May 20) in response to a parliamentary question from independent TD Denis Naughten.

Deputy Naughten asked the minister about the the sources and value of funding for REAP and if he will “review the number of participants in view of the level demand in participation under the scheme”.

In his answer, Minister McConalogue said: “It is pilot-based because we are currently in the transition phase between now and the new CAP kicking off in 2023. It does, between now and the end of next year, pay up to a maximum of €12,600 between now and in 20 months’ time on 10ha of land.

“It is five times over-subscribed; I would love to be able to accommodate everyone in it. I have written to the EU Commissioner and I’m engaging with him to see how we can accommodate more and to see if the potential is there for that.

“It will contribute significantly to farm incomes and will be a really important measure as well in relation to biodiversity and climate measures.”

Deputy Naughten quizzed the minister on the exact sources of funding for the measure, highlighting that the previous budget had allocated €3 million directly from the Minister of Finance, leaving a balance of €7 million to be funded. He asked how much of the €23 million in carbon taxes are going into the scheme.

Not answering this question directly, the minister said: “In terms of our Rural Development Programme and measures within that, we have to engage with the European Commission in terms of getting approval for schemes that are part of that.

“Also, in terms of state aid, that comes within the Rural Development Programme as well; that is why I am engaging with Europe and seeking permission to accommodate additional farmers within the terms of the CAP.

“Out of the €79 million this year for additional new environmental measures, €23 million is coming from the carbon tax. We can only spend so much of it this year and next year because we are in the transition period.”