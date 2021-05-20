Agricultural contractors have been in touch with the governing body of cycling in Ireland to discuss the safety of cyclists on Irish roads during silage season, according to the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI).

In a statement on the matter, the contractor association said it has been in contact with Cycling Ireland asking that the association “inform and alert their members this May to the issues of safety when cycling near farm machinery on rural roads”.

Advertisement

The FCI said it has asked Cycling Ireland to highlight to Irish cyclists “the following important considerations at this time of year”:

Their responsibility to other road users, especially those operating tractors and agricultural machinery at silage harvesting on narrow rural roads;

The dangers of tailgating behind tractors and trailers;

The dangers of tailgating behind trailers that are transporting silage bales;

The dangers of overtaking tractors and farm machinery on narrow public roads;

The need for understanding of other road users and adopting a code of practice in exchanges with other road users, in particular those operating tractors and farm machinery during seasonal work periods; and

The dangers for cyclists travelling on wet roads during silage harvesting as it is not practical for farm contractors to clear the road of grass debris after each load leaves the field.

Continuing, the FCI said: “Cycling Ireland has sent a communication to its membership regarding safety practices and common courtesy in respect of farmers and farm machinery – via their website, social media channels and/or regular newsletter.”