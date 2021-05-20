Lisduff Angus will hold a stock bull sale on Saturday (May 22), starting at 1:30p.m – with viewing available before the sale by appointment.

The on-farm sale will take place online, with bidding to be conducted through the MartEye platform.

There will be a total of 22 bulls on offer including five red bulls and 17 black bulls.

Based in Virginia, Co. Cavan, Lisduff herd owner, Leo McEnroe and his family have been breeding Angus cattle for over 70 years.

The sale in previous years has attracted buyers from all over the Republic and Northern Ireland.

Some of the bulls on offer at Lisduff Angus sale include:

Lot 2: Lisduff Dream U645

Sire: Mogeely Josh

Lot 9: Lisduff Eamon V761

Sire: Coolcran Nemo

Lot 17: Begerin Red Teaser

Sire: Lanigan Red Pluto

Lot 18: Lisduff Red Mister Dan W784.

Sire: Oaklea Red Glacier R617

Lot 18: Lisduff Red Mister Dan W784, sired by Oaklea Red Glacier R617, at only 14-months old, is one of the first Oaklea Red Glacier sons to sell in Ireland.

Comments before the sale

Before the sale, Agriland spoke with Leo to garner some insight into the sale: “At Lisduff, we strive towards keeping the traditional traits to the fore in the Angus herd -we are producing bulls for dairy, suckler and pedigree farmers.

”The Angus breed is going from strength to strength, with the breed being the number one required breed internationally – our herd size has increased to meet this demand with 150 cows now on the farm.

”All bulls in the sale will be a high health status sale with all bulls vaccinated for IBR, fertility tested and TB tested,” Leo added.

All bulls on offer will be available for export on Monday (May 24), with Leo noting that this can be arranged through Ballyjamesduff Mart.

For more information on the sale, farmers can contact Leo McEnroe or Ballyjamesduff Mart.