On Tuesday (May 18), Tullow Mart held its weekly sale of sheep, with the trade fully maintained on the week before, according to the mart’s manager, Eric Driver.

A very lively trade was seen for spring lambs, ewes with lambs at foot and cull ewes, with the latter selling up to a high of €192/head.

Speaking about the trade on the day, the mart’s manager, Eric Driver told Agriland: “We had another large sale of over 2,000 sheep here at Tullow on Tuesday, with the trade fully maintained on last week.

“Looking at the trade, spring lambs over 45kg sold from €170/head up to a tops of €182/head.

“While lambs in the 40-44kg weight bracket traded from €155/head up to €172/head.

“Although, the majority of these types made from €158/head up to €166/head, overall.

“In terms of lighter lambs on offer, the lightest were 33kg and sold up to €125/head.

“While nicely-fleshed 37-39kg lambs exchanged hands from €140/head up to €150/head.”

‘Honest steady trade seen for cull ewes’

Looking at the trade for cull ewes, Eric said there continues to be a very honest steady trade for these types.

He added: “Starting with the feeding ewes, prices of between €30 to €40 with the kilo were generally seen, while more aged and broken-mouth ewes sold back to €20 with the kilo.

“Heavy ewes of 100-120kg, in the main, made from €150/head up to €180/head, with one exceptional pen of heavy fleshed ewes making up to €192/head.”

‘Big numbers seen in the brood ring’

Eric noted a very strong entry in the brood ring for the time of year at Tullow.

He said: “Aged ewes with single lambs sold from €145/unit up to a high of €260/unit for hogget ewes with single lambs at foot.

“Although, in the main, the majority of these lots sold from €170/unit up to €190/unit.

“We saw Suffolk and Cheviot-cross ewes with twin lambs selling up to €355/unit.

“However, the general run of prices for ewes with twin lambs ranged from €200/unit up to €320/unit.

“While top prices were seen for ewe hoggets with twin lambs at foot, with prices exceeding €360/unit,” Eric concluded by saying.