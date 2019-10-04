Tractor run in aid of breast cancer research set for next weekend

Preparations are in full flow for a tractor run in aid of breast cancer research, which is set to take place next week.

Scheduled for Sunday, October 13, the run is being organised by Galway enterprise Flynns of Lackagh Agri.

The event will start out from Flynns agri yard, in Turloughmore; registration will get underway from 11:00am with the tractor run starting at 12:30pm.

Special guests on the day include Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) national president Joe Healy and Galway IFA chairperson Anne Mitchell.

The run is in aid of the National Breast Cancer Research Institute which helps to fund the breast cancer research team at the Lambe Institute, NUI Galway, headed by Prof. Michael Kerins.

According to Flynns, the aim of the fundraiser is “to give women in the west of Ireland the best chance possible when they get a diagnosis of Breast Cancer”.

“Research has improved the diagnosis process, treatment options, and outcomes for those who develop the disease.

“By funding this research, the National Breast Cancer Research Institute aims to positively impact future outcomes for breast cancer patients,” a spokesperson for the retailer and agricultural merchant said.

Breast Cancer remains the most common female cancer and the biggest cause of death in middle-aged women.

For those interested, more information on the National Breast Cancer Research Institute is available on its website.

Entry on the day is €20 per tractor, with tractors of various shapes and sizes welcome. “Please come along and support this worthy cause,” the organiser said.