A tractor was involved in five-vehicle collision on the southbound carriageway of the M8 Motorway in Co. Tipperary today (Saturday, October 8).

The incident took place at around 7:10a.m this morning in the vicinity of Cashel.

No injuries have been reported as having arisen in the course of the incident.

Traffic on the southbound carriageway has been reduced to one lane while emergency services attend the site. Major delays on the M8 southbound as fire crews deal with a road traffic accident 🚒🚒 pic.twitter.com/APiRqU7t30— Tipperary Fire (@TipperaryFire) October 8, 2022

In a statement to Agriland, Gardaí confirmed: “Gardaí and emergency services attended a five-vehicle traffic collision that occurred on the M8 southbound in the Cashel area at approximately 7:10a.m today, October 8, 2022.

“No injuries were reported in the course of this incident. Traffic has been reduced to one lane on the M8 southbound in the Cashel area while the scene is being attended,” the Gardaí statement added.

Images from the scene appear to show that an agricultural tractor was involved in the incident.

Advertisement

In Donegal, emergency services are continuing to attend the scene of a major incident in a rural community.

Gardaí have now confirmed that 10 people, including children, have died following an explosion at a service station in the village of Creeslough yesterday.

The fatalities include four men, three women, two teenagers (a boy and girl), and a younger girl.

Gardaí said that, based on information available to them, it is not expected that there will be any further casualties, and there are no outstanding reports of persons unaccounted for.

Commenting on the tragedy, President Michael D. Higgins said it was “a terrible blow to a community that is closely knit”.

President Higgins said every loss and injury would be felt by every member of the community and far beyond.

The president paid tribute to those members of the local community and emergency services across the island who reacted so swiftly to the scene of the explosion and continued to work through the night.