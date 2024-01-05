A tractor driver is being treated in hospital for serious injuries following a road crash in Co. Mayo yesterday (Thursday, January 4), gardaí have confirmed.

The collision involving a tractor and a van happened around 7:15a.m on the N84 Castlebar Road in Ballinrobe.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident and the driver of the tractor was brought to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin for treatment.

The road, which had been closed for a number of hours, has now reopened to traffic.

In a statement to Agriland, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed: “Gardaí attended the scene road traffic collision involving a van and a tractor that occurred at approximately 7:15a.m on Thursday, 4 January 2024 on the N84 Castlebar Road in Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo.

“The driver of the tractor is currently being treated for serious injuries at Beaumont hospital. No other injuries to persons was reported.

“The road has since re-opened. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward,” they said.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N84 Castlebar Road between 7:00a.m and 7:30am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda station on (094) 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, figures published today by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) show that farming remains one of the most dangerous occupations in Ireland.

The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector recorded 20 work-related fatalities last year, with 16 deaths related to farming.

The data reveals that half of those who lost their lives in work-related incidents in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector were aged 65 and over.

Cork was the county with the highest number of fatalities in the sector, with five work-related deaths in 2023.

The farming and construction sectors accounted for over two thirds of the 43 work-related fatalities in 2023.

The HSA noted that working with vehicles and falling from height were the leading causes of work-related deaths last year.