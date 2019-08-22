Tractor and machinery sales fall in the US

Last month (July) saw decreases in new (self-propelled) combine harvester and tractor sales across the US, compared to the same month of last year.

That’s according to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) in North America.

Sales of new 4WD tractors in July decreased by 4.7%, compared to July of 2018. Bear in mind that, in the US (in this context), the term ‘4WD tractor’ typically refers to big, articulated-chassis, equal-sized-wheel tractors.

Total sales of new 2WD tractors (typically including ‘front-wheel-assist’ models) and sales of new under-40hp tractors did not experience growth either, seeing decreases of 0.1% and 0.6%, respectively.

In particular, sales of 100hp+ 2WD tractors declined by 9.8%.

On a positive note, sales of 40-100hp tractors were up 4%.

However, sales of new (self-propelled) combine harvesters dropped by a substantial 25.9%, compared with July of 2018.

This table and graph (below) show the data in greater detail.

Curt Blades, AEM’s senior vice president of agricultural services, said: “To keep the US agricultural economy strong, we’re encouraging a swift passage of USMCA [United States Mexico Canada Agreement] and continued focus on renewable fuels to help provide some stability for farmers in the months ahead.

“AEM is committed to advocating for pro-growth trade policies and the end to retaliatory tariffs.”

Meanwhile, in Canada, sales of new 4WD tractors were down 32% in July (compared with the same month of last year). Sales of new (self-propelled) combines dropped by a whopping 43.8%.

Canadian sales of new 2WD tractors (in July) were down in all size categories (11.1% for under-40hp models; 10.8% for 40-100hp models; and 15% for 100hp+ units).