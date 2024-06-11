Tirlán will host a “Farming for the Future” farm walk and talk in Co. Wicklow next Friday, June 21, with a particular focus on protecting and improving water quality.

All farmers have been encouraged by the processor to join the event which will take place on Donal Kavanagh’s farm at The Oaks, Carrigeen, Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow, W91 YD25, at 11:00a.m.

The walk will focus on activity undertaken on the farm through the Tirlán Teagasc Future Farm Programme and practical tips and best advice for protecting and improving water quality, the host farmer said.

The event is open to all farmers, with a focus on Tirlán dairy and grain suppliers, and will include an opportunity to engage directly with business leaders and sustainability programme leads.

A panel discussion will also take place with industry leaders, including Teagasc director, Dr. Frank O’Mara, and chief inspector at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Bill Callanan.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), the president of the Irish Creamery and Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) Denis Drennan, and Mary Gurrie from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will also feature in the panel discussion.

The open event organised by Tirlán will include:

Practical steps to improve water quality, nutrient use efficiency and boost on-farm profitability;

An update on the “Future Farm” performance from Donal Kavanagh;

News on Tirlán’s new Farm Support Service and River Slaney Project;

The latest on the nitrates derogation and water quality with speakers from Teagasc, DAFM, IFA, ICMSA, and EPA.

Tirlán chair John Murphy said the event is all about practical steps.

“We want everyone who comes along to take home at least three or four nuggets that they can implement on their own farm to protect water and help strengthen our case as we bid to retain the nitrates derogation,” he said.

Farmers attending the farm walk and talk will also have an opportunity to engage with Tirlán’s teams involved in sustainability initiatives such as:

Farming for Water River Slaney Project;

Sustainability Action Payment programme;

On-farm FarmGen solar programme;

Twenty20 Beef Club;

Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP).

“Every little action that we take on farm all adds up. It’s a busy time of the year for everyone but a few hours at a practical farm walk is time well invested,” host farmer Donal Kavanagh said.