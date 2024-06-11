The rural development chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), John Curran has called for an extension to the deadline under the National Liming Programme until the end of December.

The current liming deadline is Friday, June 28. The final spreading date was initially on October 31, 2023, but has been extended multiple times already due to wet weather.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, however, recently said he does “not envisage” any further extension to the final lime spreading date on June 28.

Liming deadline

The IFA has heard from lime supplies in the west particularly that only 20%-30% of pre-paid lime has been delivered and spread to date, which is “concerning”, according to Curran.

While previous extensions to the deadline “helped”, he said the persistent wet weather for much of the period since, coupled with heavy grass covers, has “significantly diminished” opportunities to spread lime.

“Many farmers, particularly those with red clover swards, will be looking to get multiple silage crops this year to rebuild fodder reserves given the long and extended housing period last year.

“There is a danger that some may apply lime onto silage ground between harvests to comply. This would have significant consequences on silage quality and must be avoided,” Curran said.

The IFA rural development chair said farmers need additional time to make “full use” of the benefits of the scheme, which will allow them to “better plan” for the weeks and months ahead.

A further extension would also “prove resource efficient” from a Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) perspective, “saving having to claw back monies at a later date”, Curran added.