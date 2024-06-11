An Taisce has said that the results of a project focused on the promotion of organic farming in Ireland have “exceeded expectations”.

The National Trust for Ireland has today (Tuesday, June 11) published its final report on its Legacy4Life programme.

The initiative is co-funded by the EU LIFE Programme, the European Climate Foundation, as well as the government’s Climate Action Fund.

The two-year programme aimed to enhance biodiversity, protect the environment and advance climate mitigation efforts.

An Taisce

The programme, which began in 2021, includes three distinct projects – promoting ponds as reservoirs of biodiversity, advancing the EU Farm to Fork strategy, and developing low carbon town plans.

The report states that each project has contributed to Ireland’s natural environment, fostering ecosystem resilience and promoting sustainable practices.

An Taisce said that it raised public awareness about the value of ponds, water quality and climate mitigation benefits through projects, public engagement, workshops, and national collaboration.

A total of seven demonstration sites were established across Ireland on public land with community groups which will continue to monitor them into the future.

Through its work, An Taisce said that the project highlighted the need for an All-Ireland Pond Plan, similar to the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan.

Organic farming

The ‘Advancing Farm-to-Fork’ project focused on organic agriculture and emission reduction options for agriculture.

The project sought to “advocate and educate” farmers and consumers on “the opportunities offered by the Farm to Fork alternative to current intensification-based policies”.

A survey of 405 participants provided an insight on the difficulties facing farmers converting to organic farming.

The largest challenges identified by organic farmers were soil health, weeds, pests, disease, and labour input increases.

Costs and profitability, access to information and current regulations and policies were also highlighted as challenges faced by those in organic farming.

A booklet of best practice examples across all farm enterprises was created for conventional farmers considering making the switch to organic and also detailed relevant state supports.

900 booklets for children were also printed and distributed through the Green Schools network.

“This project exceeded expectations, bridging the gap between the farming community and the environmental/non-governmental organisation (NGO) community in Ireland.

“The farming community’s interest in nature-based practices and biodiversity restoration was evident, and many farmers used materials from the ponds programme to create ponds for better water quality and biodiversity outcomes,” An Taisce said.

The final strand of the Legacy4Life programme developed a template for low carbon community plans, for both urban and rural areas.

“The handbook aims to engage citizens in the planning of their future, allowing them to vote for their preferred decarbonisation activity.

“The Green Communities Carbon Calculator allows users to manipulate levers to lower their carbon emissions at a community level,” An Taisce said.