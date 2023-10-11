Tirlán shareholders have voted in favour of a series of new proposals which, according to its chief executive, Jim Bergin, will position it to become a “co-op of the future”.

Shareholders voted at a Special General Meeting (SGM) today (Wednesday, October 11) on the proposals that aim “to improve gender-balance and encourage younger representation” across the co-op’s committees, council and board.

The new rule changes will, according to the co-op, also “empower” it to operate to international best practice. Source: Tirlán

The key recommendations that secured shareholder approval include:

The formation of a governance academy which will offer a broad range of accredited courses to Tirlán members;

Creation of young farmer groups to educate young people about the co-op structure, encourage greater involvement and build succession pipeline;

The formation of a grain advisory group for the business to exchange views with professional grain grower members that supply Tirlán;

Promoting greater gender diversity in the co-op structures by creating new seats on regional committees and council that will be available to women;

Proposing maximum term limits on committees, council and board to allow new people more opportunities to participate while still retaining experienced members.

Tirlán’s chief executive believes that shareholders have shown “foresight and courage to embrace the future”.

“It is important that we have a balance of youth, gender and a diversity of thought across our representative structure to enable us to operate to international best practice across all forms of organisations.

“I truly believe that today is a watershed day on our journey towards becoming a co-op of the future,” Bergin added.

Tirlán has confirmed that a review of its board composition will start shortly and proposals in relation to this will be put to co-op members for consideration by the end of next year.