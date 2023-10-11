The Irish Bioenergy Association (IrBEA) National Bioenergy Conference 2023 takes place tomorrow (Thursday, October 12) at the Royal Marine Hotel, Dún Laoghaire, Co. Dublin.

The conference will focus on how bioenergy can be used in the energy transition for renewable policy.

It is aimed at stakeholders, including in local and national government, energy users, feedstock and technology suppliers, state agencies, farmers, foresters and IrBEA members.

IrBEA will discuss the need to “accelerate” the uptake of bioenergy’s recognition in both policy and technology deployment in Ireland with attendees.

IrBEA chief executive officer (CEO) Seán Finan said: “We need all renewable technologies and renewable fuels to be deployed as part of a broad renewable energy policy in Ireland.”

The conference speakers will look at the role of bioenergy in Ireland’s renewable heat, transport and agricultural policy.

Some of the other topics to be discussed include:

Support Scheme for Renewable Heat (SSRH) delivery so far and future plans;

Update on Gas Network Ireland’s biomethane energy report;

Opportunity for bioenergy and perspective from the Climate Change Advisory Council;

An international perspective on the emerging biochar and carbon dioxide removal industry;

Implementing the Irish biomethane strategy and market development opportunities for biomethane;

Latest updates from Europe and the UK on biomass and biogas/biomethane developments.

“All those involved in this year’s conference are active in the promotion and deployment of solid, liquid or gaseous bioenergy,” CEO Finan added.

“We look forward to welcoming a broad range of delegates to Dún Laoghaire for intensive engagement on many aspects associated with our industry including its potential and opportunity as well as hearing from experts in the emerging carbon removals sector.”

Bord na Móna and Gas Networks Ireland (GNI) are the co-sponsors of the 22nd national bioenergy conference.

Bord na Móna has plans to deploy bioenergy. This includes 100% biomass use at Edenderry Power limited and the development of biomethane production capacity.