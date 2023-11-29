Tirlán has launched its first low carbon future store in Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny as part of its €11 million investment plan.

The Tirlán CountryLife retail store is the first in the cooperative’s 52 local branch network to rollout the new technology.

The pilot transformation includes the addition of 108 solar PV panels to the roof of the agribusiness and garden centre building, alongside a 15kW battery storage. The system is designed to power over 50% of the store’s energy needs.

Additional innovations in the pilot include:

The installation of educational displays across the store to inform customers about the energy savings that are being made;

Switching from gas to Bio LPG and green electric to support water and space heating;

Harvesting rainwater to reduce mains water consumption.

In addition, LED lighting has been introduced throughout the building. The store’s forklift has also been replaced with a more efficient electric model.

Future for Tirlán stores

Speaking about the low carbon future stores initiative, chairperson, John Murphy, said that this was an important part of implementing Tirlán’s ambitious ‘Living Proof’ sustainability strategy at local level.

“We’re particularly excited about sharing the information we will glean on savings made with our family farm suppliers, our customers and members of our communities in support of a greener energy transition.

“Our branches are a focal point for communities, and we’re conscious of the importance of highlighting our actions to support sustainability to our customers and the younger generation,” Murphy said.

Following this pilot, the low carbon future model will be rolled out in branches across Tirlán’s retail network.

Director of agribusiness at the co-op, Dr. Ailish Byrne said: “Tirlán and its family farm suppliers are acutely aware that there is no company whose business model will not be profoundly affected by climate change, and the transition to a net zero economy by 2050.

“As a farmer owned, community-centred cooperative, we’re serious about playing our part and showcasing best practice in this sector.”