Tipperary Co-op reveals milk price boost for December

Tipperary Co-op has revealed an increase to its December milk price in the latest of a number of milk price announcements today, Monday, January 15.

The Tipperary cooperative has decided to boost its milk price by 1.5c/L for last month’s milk.

Consequently the co-op’s suppliers who sent in milk in December will be paid 31c/L including VAT.

This is the third milk price announcement today, following Aurivo and Arrabawn’s price reveals.

Following a meeting of the board this afternoon, Aurivo decided to rise the milk price by 1c/L for last month’s produce.

This results in a milk price of 31c/L for December milk.

Advertisement

In addition, Arrabawn revealed its decision to increase its milk price by 1c/L for December supplies.

Arrabawn will pay its suppliers 31.21c/L including VAT and a 0.2c/L somatic cell count (SCC) bonus, the co-op said.

Tierney takes the reins at Aurivo

Last week, the board of Aurivo announced the appointment of Donal Tierney as chief executive officer (CEO) with immediate effect.

A chartered accountant and a fellow of the Institute of the Chartered Accountants, Donal has been chief financial officer of Aurivo for the past eight years.

He qualified as a chartered accountant with Deloitte and has completed the Executive Development Programme in the UCD Smurfit Business School.

Prior to joining Aurivo, Donal was finance director with Origin Enterprises Food Division.