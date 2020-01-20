Tipperary Co-op reveals milk price boost for December
Tipperary Co-op has revealed an increase to its December milk price in the latest of a number of milk price announcements today, Monday, January 15.
The Tipperary cooperative has decided to boost its milk price by 1.5c/L for last month’s milk.
This is the third milk price announcement today, following Aurivo and Arrabawn’s price reveals.
Following a meeting of the board this afternoon, Aurivo decided to rise the milk price by 1c/L for last month’s produce.
This results in a milk price of 31c/L for December milk.
In addition, Arrabawn revealed its decision to increase its milk price by 1c/L for December supplies.
Arrabawn will pay its suppliers 31.21c/L including VAT and a 0.2c/L somatic cell count (SCC) bonus, the co-op said.
Tierney takes the reins at Aurivo
Last week, the board of Aurivo announced the appointment of Donal Tierney as chief executive officer (CEO) with immediate effect.
A chartered accountant and a fellow of the Institute of the Chartered Accountants, Donal has been chief financial officer of Aurivo for the past eight years.
Prior to joining Aurivo, Donal was finance director with Origin Enterprises Food Division.