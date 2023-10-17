Time is running out for the government to utilise the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) fund to provide financial support to Irish farmers, the Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture has warned.

Deputy Claire Kerrane today (Tuesday, October 17) called on the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, to “get his department officials around a table and creatively look at how the fund can be used to support farmers”.

According to the Roscommon–Galway TD she has repeatedly requested that BAR funding be used to deliver “much needed” supports for farmers particularly those who are involved in sheep or tillage sectors.

“Time and time again I have asked Minister McConalogue to look at utilsing the BAR to provide crucial supports to the sheep sector and tillage sector.

‘“I recognise that both sectors saw some measures included in last week’s budget and that is welcome.

“However, given the real crisis these sectors are in, it is incomprehensible that this money would not be spent to support them,” Deputy Kerrane.

She believes that the amount allocated in Budget 2024 – €8 million for tillage farmers and an €8 million increase for the Sheep Improvement Scheme (SIS) – will “not come close” to addressing the challenges that farmers currently to face.

Deputy Kerrane added: “Time is running out to make use of BAR funding. That is €150 million that could be used to provide supports and yet we are looking at a situation where this money will be returned to the EU at the end of this year unspent.

“I have asked the minister to look at making use of the BAR and he has advised repeatedly that his department cannot find a link to demonstrate the impact of Brexit on the sheep sector.”

However the Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture also highlighted that in response to a parliamentary question the minister acknowledged that exports to Britain account for 16% of the Irish sheep meat market.

Deputy Kerrane added: “His reply doesn’t appear to take into account the impact the new trade deal Britain has with New Zealand has on exports of Irish sheep meat.



“I am at a loss as to how €1.5 million of this fund can go to Bord Bia to promote organics and how a link to Brexit was found for that, but it cannot be found to support farmers on the ground who are really struggling. That to me is unforgivable”.

Previously in the Dáil the Taoiseach had outlined that to access BAR funding there needed to be a case made to the European Commission “that Brexit is the reason prices are low and input costs are high”.















