With some spring barley crops having gone in just last week, Teagasc tillage specialist, Shay Phelan, has said that yields will be a mixed bag.

“Crops sown out last week have yet to emerge,” he told Agriland.

“However, those drilled in February are fast approaching ear emergence.

“The wide variation in sowing date will also dictate the range of yields that are eventually achieved, irrespective of the weather between now and harvest.”

Turning to other cereals, Phelan confirmed that winter barley crops are looking reasonable, for the most part.

He added that some growers took the decision to re-drill headlands and some areas of fields where initial establishment rates had been low.

“Crops are reasonably clean. They have now received all of their fungicide treatments. It’s a case now of running down to harvest,” Phelan continued.

Advertisement

“The weather over the coming weeks will play a key role in determining how these crops perform.”

Winter wheat crops

All winter wheat crops have benefited greatly from the recent spell of decent weather.

“Septoria was of major concern up to a fortnight ago. However, the onset of drier conditions meant that the disease did not spread further,” Phelan commented.

“In addition, growers have been able to get on with their spraying programmes in a timely fashion.”

Oilseed rape crops are also looking well. According to Phelan, pigeon damage in many areas was not that significant last winter.

“Crops were drilled into excellent seed beds and established well over the weeks that followed,” he explained

“As a result, many growers were able to justify lower applications of nitrogen fertiliser than would normally be the case.”

Advertisement

However, Phelan is also confirming a number of club root problems in some rape crops.

“As the area of rape grown in Ireland grows, farmers will have to take full account of the challenge posed by club root,” he continued.

“It’s a disease that impacts on all brassicas, many of which now feature in cover crop mixes.

“Following the right crop rotation is the only way of preventing the issue from arising in the first place.”

Winter oats are now at the heading out stage. According to Phelan, they have remained reasonably clean all season.

“Bits of mildew and crown rust are now starting to appear,” he added.

“But this will quickly be tackled by the final fungicide treatments. The good news here is that growers can get on with this work now, thanks to the good weather.”