Tillage management: Fungicide application on winter cereals

The recent cold spell has given farmers some breathing space in winter crop management. Crop growth and disease were slowed down in the colder temperatures as many farmers got spring crops drilled. As temperatures and growth picks up again fungicide application will be necessary.

Winter wheat

Once leaf 3 is emerged a T1 application will be required on winter wheat. This will contain chlorothalonil, a triazole and an SDHI.

Epoxiconazole can provide some control of yellow rust where it is an issue. Varieties prone to the disease are showing signs of infection, such as Bennington and Garrus.

Other than that triazoles should be alternated between the T1 and T2 spray, prothioconazole will be one of these options.

Winter barley

A strong fungicide can reap rewards at GS31-32. A triazole should be applied at this time, along with an SDHI and/or a strobilurin for net blotch.

Growers may also decide to apply a growth regulator at this time, but should be careful of frost at night when doing so.

Where trace elements are a problem growers should take note and treat appropriately.

Winter oats