Ballingarry property offers proximity to Gurteen college

New to the market is this equestrian property at Glenview, Ballingarry, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. The bungalow spans approximately 162.85m²/1,753ft², and is set on 9.25ac.

Adjacent to Gurteen College, the property incorporates stone outbuildings; an internal barn stabling for eight horses; two external stables; a tack room; a derelict cottage; a workshop; purpose built kennels for 16 dogs; a sand arena; a horse walker; and three paddocks.

Cianan Duff, senior negotiator at Savills Country Homes, hailed Glenview as a charming and pretty bungalow in a “superb” location very close to Birr, in the picturesque and popular area of Ballingarry.

“Gurteen equine and agricultural college is only 3km away, where equestrian competitions and events are held regularly.

“It is also home to north Tipperary and Ormond Pony Club as well as the Association of Irish Riding Clubs (AIRC) Riding Club which hosts numerous show jumping, hunter trials and dressage competitions throughout the year.

“This property offers excellent value to anyone moving from the city to a country residence. The house is approached from a tree-lined country road and by a short avenue with a turning circle and sits prettily surrounded by its mature shrubbery and trees,” said the agent.

“The residence comprises a fine hall with a good sized drawing room; dining room; large kitchen and breakfast room; and four large bedrooms. To the side of the house and the rear are well kept gardens.

“There is an enclosed courtyard to the rear with an array of attractive stone buildings with internal barn stabling; two external stables; storage sheds; a tack room; a log store; a hay barn with lean-to (16.7m X 29.5m); a workshop; and modern kennels. They all have running water and electricity.

“To the side of the house, there is a large sand arena (28m X 50m) and horse walker for four horses and three paddocks to close off this quarter of the property,” said Cianan.

Accommodation

The dwelling’s entrance hall features oak flooring. On the right of the hall the drawing room, which also has oak flooring, incorporates exposed beams, light oak doors and a stove fireplace. This room gives access to the dining room through double oak doors.

“The dining room is a good size with plenty of light flowing through it. It also has access through double oak doors to the breakfast kitchen area.

“The kitchen is a fine bright room with a built-in kitchen unit; a cooking range; a spacious dining area and double doors leading to the outside raised decking. All the sleeping accommodation for Glenview is located to one side of the house,” said Cianan.

“The main bathroom is located centrally to the sleeping accommodation area and is generous in size with a bath, double shower cubicle, WC and wash hand basin. Also off the back corridor is the hot press,” the agent said.

There is a derelict cottage on the land also that has its own separate entrance and could very well be renovated and used for different uses. The entire property is surrounded by mature trees along the boundary and to the side and rear of the property, there are grass paddocks with stud fencing.

“The property is well located in the desirable area of Ballingarry in the midst of Co. Tipperary, and surrounded by lush farmland. Ballingarry is a small parish, located in north Tipperary and is steeped in history, heritage and tradition,” Cianan said.

“Co. Tipperary has a proud sporting history and can offer a huge array of quality sporting and recreational activities for even the most active of lifestyles.

“Race-goers are well catered for with Tipperary and Thurles racecourses not too far away. Both of these courses are renowned and host a multitude of events throughout the year,” the agent said.

“The Tipperary and Ormond foxhounds meet in the surrounding areas and there are several other packs within easy boxing distance. There are driven shoots and fishing on the local rivers and in Lough Derg where there is also sailing and other water sports.

“For excellent pheasant shooting in Ireland, the IIlaunmore shoot is a truly uniquely driven shooting experience. The shoot is set on a large island on Lough Derg.”

Facilities

Families are catered for with a number of primary schools and playschools in the locality, with secondary education in Roscrea; Birr; Borrisokane; and Nenagh.

Private schooling is available in nearby Rockwell College and Glenstal Abbey. There is also Gurteen agricultural college, which is only a short distance away.

“Other amenities include: traditional pubs; restaurants; convenience store; weekly markets; endless activities and excursions nearby throughout the year. There is also a direct train line to Dublin from Cloughjordan train station.”

The property has an asking price of €350,000. Further information is available from Cianan Duff, Savills, 20 Dawson Street, Dublin, on: 01-6634350; or online at: www.savills.ie.