Video: Engines rev as countdown continues to Dublin2Mayo

Tractors are being polished and drivers gearing up ahead of next weekend’s Dublin2Mayo Tractor Run, with the countdown ticking down to next Friday, April 19.

John W. Anderson paid a trip to some of the organisers of the big event last weekend, at the Roscommon Ploughing Championships, where preparations were well underway.

Diarmaid Waldron of Johnston Farm Equipment commented ahead of the event, highlighting the competitions set up both to raise funds for great causes and to add some excitement to the affair, with people who donate €10 in with a chance of driving a new Massey Ferguson 6715S on the 280km trip from Dublin Port to Kilkelly, Co. Mayo.

As part of their fundraising initiative organisers are also selling raffle tickets, with the top prize of a Massey Ferguson 135 tractor, which will be held on Easter Sunday evening.

Donating €10 could bring home the “mighty Massey” for the lucky winner.

“Tickets are €10 each or three for €20 and the tractor in the raffle is a 135 Massey Ferguson which will be taking part in the run as well.”

While the route itself will be much the same as last year, this year’s run will start from Dublin Port, Alexander Road.

A set figure of 35 tractors have been given clearance to depart from Dublin Port; however, plenty of more vehicles will join in en route, according to Waldron.

This year’s drive will be in aid of three charitable causes: the National Rehabilitation Unit, Dun Laoghaire; the Paediatric and Special Care Unit, Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar; and the Paediatric and Special Care Unit, Castlebar University Hospital.

“Last year, we raised just over €96,000; this year, we hope to hit €100,000,” Waldron said.