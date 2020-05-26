Tillage management: Controlling disease in beans

There are plenty of spring beans about this year and as flowering approaches it is important to keep on top of disease. Prevention is essential.

Downy mildew and chocolate spot are the main diseases affecting beans.

The first fungicide should be applied at early flowering so when you see the first flower appear it’s time to act.

Biostimulants such as phosphites can play a significant role in controlling disease in beans.

What to apply?

The main fungicide will be Signum at a rate of 0.75kg/ha. Phosphites now form a standard part of many disease programmes on beans along with the fungicide. Phosphites have shown good results in trials across the country in the control of downy mildew.

There are loads of products on the market. Basfoliar Aktiv at a rate of 2L/ha is one; Trafos Mg-Mn and Nutriphite are just some of the options.

The second fungicide will be applied two and a half to three weeks later when the crop is at mid to late flowering. Protecting the crop during pod formation is extremely important to maximise yield.

If downy mildew becomes a serious problem Ridomil Gold may be needed. The maximum individual and maximum total dose of Ridomil Gold on beans is 2kg/ha.

Growers should also remember to keep an eye out for aphids in late June.